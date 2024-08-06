MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,838.00 and last traded at $1,831.15, with a volume of 140777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,776.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,952.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,648.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,621.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.