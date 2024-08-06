MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.33.

MELI traded up $68.37 on Tuesday, reaching $1,844.37. The stock had a trading volume of 247,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,116. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,648.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,621.03. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

