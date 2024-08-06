MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,952.50.

MELI stock traded up $57.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,833.69. 131,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,133. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,835.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,647.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,620.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

