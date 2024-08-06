Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $433.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

