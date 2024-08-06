Methanex Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Methanex Trading Down 6.0 %

Methanex stock opened at C$59.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.96. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$53.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock worth $325,421 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

