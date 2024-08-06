MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $23.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,245. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

