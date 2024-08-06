Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading Down 8.4%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67). Approximately 30,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 70,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Microlise Group from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Microlise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAAS

Microlise Group Price Performance

About Microlise Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.54. The stock has a market cap of £155.36 million, a PE ratio of 13,100.00 and a beta of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.