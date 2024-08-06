Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71,559 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 310,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.3% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $395.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.