Minto Apartment (MI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$38.94 million during the quarter.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Minto Apartment Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.