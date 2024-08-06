Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 168,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $532.95 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Scipio Maximus Carnecchia 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mitek Systems news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scipio Maximus Carnecchia 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.