Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,671. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

