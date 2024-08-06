Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America lowered Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.74. 993,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,744. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.