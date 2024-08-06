Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 160497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

