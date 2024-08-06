Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MOD. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE MOD opened at $97.80 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
