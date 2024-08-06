Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $155.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.