Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 7.5 %
TAP traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,872. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
