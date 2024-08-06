Mondee (MOND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mondee to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mondee has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 11,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.04. Mondee has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

