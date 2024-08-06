Monks (LON:MNKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Monks Stock Up 1.6 %

LON MNKS traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,114 ($14.24). 484,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,029. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110,916.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monks has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.57). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.80) per share, with a total value of £14,475 ($18,498.40). 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

