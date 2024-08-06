Monks (MNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on September 17th

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Monks Stock Up 2.4 %

LON:MNKS traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,122 ($14.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110,916.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monks has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.57). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,167.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monks

In related news, insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,475 ($18,498.40). Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

