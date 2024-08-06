Morgan Stanley Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $27.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.4 %

VRRM traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 969,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.