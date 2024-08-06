Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

AMZN stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 63,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 691,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,458 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

