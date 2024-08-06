Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,302,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,728,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 556,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 18,697,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.