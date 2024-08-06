Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $467.00 at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $372.00 to $467.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $9.75 on Friday, hitting $409.39. The stock had a trading volume of 574,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $411.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

