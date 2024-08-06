Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $436.00 to $440.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Motorola Solutions traded as high as $410.77 and last traded at $399.68, with a volume of 775012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.40.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

