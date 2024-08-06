MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NYSE MP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 1,022,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 365,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in MP Materials by 275.4% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,426 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 155.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 189,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

