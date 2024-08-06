Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MWA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,817. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

