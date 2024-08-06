Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Mueller Water Products Price Performance
MWA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,817. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.
Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products
Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products
In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.