Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $20.12. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 127,580 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
