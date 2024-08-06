Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $20.12. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 127,580 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.