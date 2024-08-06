Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

MUR opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

