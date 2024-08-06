N-able (NABL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

