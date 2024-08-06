National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $154.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.