National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CGI by 3,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after acquiring an additional 681,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

