National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

