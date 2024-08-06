National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 4,417 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $24,911.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,718 shares in the company, valued at $472,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

