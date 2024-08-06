National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 728,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $589.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

