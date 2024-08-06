National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 1,194,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,844. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

