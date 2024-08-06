National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 1,143,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,504. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

