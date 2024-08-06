National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 728,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.31.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

