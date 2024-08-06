National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.44 EPS.

NSA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 106,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

