National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 580,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

