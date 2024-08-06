Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.080-1.180 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $536.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

