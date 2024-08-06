Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Shares of NRP opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

