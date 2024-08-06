Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,838. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
