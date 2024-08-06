Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.