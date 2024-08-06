Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($8.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ KITT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 284,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,188. Nauticus Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

