Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 654,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,340. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

