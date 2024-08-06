Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,983,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

