Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 831,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,292. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

