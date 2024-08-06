Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 160.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 78,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,181. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.