Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 641,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,419. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

