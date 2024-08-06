Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 184,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,761. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

